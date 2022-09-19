China's Most Advanced ADAS System for Urban Driving

XPeng Inc. ("XPeng" or the "Company", NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced that it has launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot ("City NGP"), making it the first Chinese auto company to launch such high-level Advanced Driver Assistance System ("ADAS") functions for complex urban driving scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005049/en/

XPENG debuts City NGP Pilot Program as China's most advanced ADAS function for urban driving (Graphic: Business Wire)

A cohort of Guangzhou-based XPeng P5 customers can now access City NGP through over-the-air ("OTA") updates before launching to other cities, underscoring a key milestone of the Company's world-leading autonomous driving technology.

"With the rollout of City NGP, XPeng is spearheading a strategic roadmap to complete our ADAS coverage from highways and parking lots to much more complex city driving scenarios, offering our customers enhanced safety and an optimized driving experience," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng. "We believe the continuous evolvement of City NGP and the expansion of its coverage will accelerate the transformation of the driving experiences of our customers," Mr. He said.

China's Most Advanced ADAS System for Urban Driving

When City NGP is activated with a set destination, the vehicle itself can perform the full range of driving tasks such as cruising with a safe distance from leading vehicles, changing lanes due to navigation or vehicle overtaking decisions, handling merging/splitting roads, getting around stationary vehicles or obstacles, and maintaining an appropriate speed throughout the driving route. It can also automatically detect and react to traffic lights, make lane change decisions and inform drivers, take left or right turn and navigate through intersections, roundabouts, viaducts and tunnels, as well as avoid obstructions like construction, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The Industry Leading ADAS Hardware Platform

XPeng's City NGP boasts the industry leading ADAS platform, featuring a multi-modality sensor fusion framework with cameras, LiDAR units, millimeter-wave radars, high-precision positioning units and other sensor hardware to offer a 360-degree fusion perception. Building on such advanced sensor fusion capability, XPeng also introduced an enhanced Surrounding Reality (SR) display, capable of visualizing a vehicle's surrounding objects and projecting them in 3D, together with high-definition map information, on both the digital dashboard and central panel in real-time.

City NGP Availability

As a part of XPILOT 3.5, City NGP will be first made available on the premium version of XPeng P5. To ensure sufficient knowledge of safety procedures, City NGP requires a seven-day familiarization period-and 100 km of driving-before its functions can be used on all available roads. Going forward, XPeng will deliver the full-scenario ADAS on its new flagship G9 SUV, the fourth production model to be officially launched in China on September 21.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng's goals and strategies; XPeng's expansion plans; XPeng's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPeng's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005049/en/

Contacts:

For Investor Enquiries:

IR Department, XPeng Inc.

Email: ir@xiaopeng.com



Jenny Cai

The Piacente Group

Tel: +1 212 481 2050 +86 10 6508 0677

Email: xpeng@tpg-ir.com



For Media Enquiries:

PR Department, XPeng Inc.

Email: pr@xiaopeng.com