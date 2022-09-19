Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NFTY Token (NFTY) on September 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NFTY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Offering a new system for web 3.0 user management, NFTY is here to develop bridges between the NFT and metaverse communities so that they may accomplish more. It's native token NFTY Token (NFTY) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 16, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NFTY

NFTY is a cross-chain web 3.0 authentication layer used for subscription services, loyalty incentives and access management. It provides verifiable ownership for digital assets, and NFTY token holders benefit as owners of the ecosystem currency that makes NFTs, and other digital assets, useful by automating their use as provable keys to access metaverses, gated content, experiences, communities, and much more.

The system of NFTY operates via an authentication procedure that verifies whether a given wallet contains a specific NFT. By treating NFTs or fungible assets as tools for capturing on-chain data ownership, NFTY enables the creation of exclusive subscription and membership-based content, while also enabling a more autonomous, open, and intelligent method of "logging in" to the internet.

It enables mainstream brands and non-profit organizations to achieve new heights with their resources by providing gated content access, community management, unparalleled web 3.0 ticketing, and metaverse experiences.

About NFTY Token

NFTY is the native token which will act as the primary payment mechanism for all functions carried out within the NFTY ecosystem. By holding or using NFTY, owners of the utility token will be able to take part in a new and thriving ecosystem designed to reward its users through the continual growth and advancement of the suite of NFTY products.

Natively supported in the Ethereum environment as well as the BSC, NFTY was minted on the Ethereum mainnet with a total fixed supply of 1,456,240,353 tokens, of which 3.4% is provided for initial staking, 6.7% is provided for private sale, 18.2% is allocated to the team, 1.4% is provided for initial DEX, 13.7% is allocated for the ecosystem, 3% is allocated to advisors, 8.2% is provided for public sale, and the rest 45.5% is allocated for foundation DAO.

The NFTY token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 16, 2022, investors who are interested in the NFTY investment can easily buy and sell NFTY token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of NFTY token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

