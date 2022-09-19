Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announced today its participation in the annual congress of the European Society of Veterinary Orthopaedics and Traumatology (ESVOT) which will be held from 21 to 24 September at the Acropolis in Nice, France.

With nearly 1000 participants, this event is the largest specialised congress in veterinary orthopaedics and traumatology in Europe, bringing together high-quality international speakers and therefore represents a prime showcase for the Company. ESVOT is chaired by Pr. Marc Balligand, who is also the President of the Scientific Advisory Board of TheraVet.

The Company will be particularly well represented with 3 scientific communications. The results obtained through close collaborations with renowned veterinarians will be presented during this conference, proof of the growing interest of the veterinary community in the Company's products:

"Percutaneous cementoplasty as a palliative treatment for dogs with osteosarcoma using a new self-setting bone substitute"

Thursday 22 September 2022 at 8:00 pm

Poster presentation by Dr. A. Villamonte Chevalier (DVM, PhD), Vet Technical Manager at TheraVet

"Microwave ablation as part of limb sparing multimodal therapy in dog with appendicular osteosarcoma"

Saturday 24 September 2022 at 12:10 pm

Oral presentation by Dr. D. Jacques (DVM, DIPL. ECVS) Clinique Vétérinaire Occitanie, France

"Efficacy and safety assessment of a self-setting bone substitute (alpha-TCP) as an efficient alternative to autografts"

Saturday 24 September 2022 at 5:30 pm

Oral presentation by Dr. G. Ragetly (DVM, PhD, Dipl. ACVS, DIPL. ECVS), CHV Frégis, France

The Company will also have a strong commercial presence for its BIOCERA-VET products, including:

Drylab sessions allowing veterinarians to test and evaluate the performance of the products,

- Videos demonstrating the use of the products in real clinical cases,

- Coupons, promotional documents…

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

