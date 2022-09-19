DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

PRESS-RELEASE

Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

19 September 2022

Hereby, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank"), in addition to the notice of extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "EGM"), published on September 19 2022, informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the EGM are available for shareholders on the corporate website of the Bank at the following link: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information/ .

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 13,735.6bn as at 30 June 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender.

The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 577 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kassenova +7 701 999 40 07 MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 701 225 02 72 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

