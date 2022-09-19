Anzeige
Montag, 19.09.2022
Aktie der Woche: Spekulation auf den ganz großen Hebel
Dow Jones News
19.09.2022 | 07:37
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders 19-Sep-2022 / 06:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS-RELEASE

Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

19 September 2022

Hereby, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank"), in addition to the notice of extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "EGM"), published on September 19 2022, informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the EGM are available for shareholders on the corporate website of the Bank at the following link: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information/ .

***

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 13,735.6bn as at 30 June 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender.

The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 577 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact: 

Halyk Bank 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova   +7 701 999 40 07 
          MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
          Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 701 225 02 72 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
          NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  188791 
EQS News ID:  1444861 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2022 01:06 ET (05:06 GMT)

