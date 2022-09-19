QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics announces that it will present the results from its phase III FRESH study on difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension at the annual American Heart Association (AHA) conference on November 4 , 2022

Quantum Genomics announces that it will present the results from its phase III FRESH study on difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension at the annual American Heart Association (AHA) conference on November 4 , 2022

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of medications that directly target the brain in difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension and heart-failure patients, announces that it will present the results from its Phase III FRESH study on difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension at the "Late-breaking trials" session during the annual conference of the American Heart Association (AHA) in Chicago (USA).

The principal investigator of the Fresh study, Professor Bakris (Professor of Medicine and Director of the "AHA2 comprehensive hypertension centrer" at the University of Chicago [United States]), will present the results during the "Late-breaking trials" session on November 4 , 2022.

Bruno Besse, the Medical Director of Quantum Genomics, states that:

"Presenting the results of the FRESH study at a prestigious conference such as the American Heart Association once again demonstrates the interest of the scientific community in a new therapeutic class, such as firibastat, in the care of difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension, a condition for which there is little or no therapeutic alternative."

The results of the FRESH study, presented at the AHA conference, represent a crucial first step in the submission of a registration file to the American and European authorities

The FRESH trial is the first pivotal phase III study whose objective is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of firibastat in difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension. 515 eligible patients with difficult-to-treat or resistant hypertension were randomised in the study in 69 hospitals across Europe, Canada, United States and Latin America.

Recruitment for the REFRESH study, the second pivotal phase III study to access efficacy and long-term safety of the once daily formulation of firibastat, is continuing normally.

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. It relies on research conducted at Paris-Descartes University and on work directed by Dr Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS) laboratory). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for difficult-to-treat or even resistant hypertension (hypertension is poorly or inadequately controlled in 30% of patients) and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure will die within five years).

Based in New York and Paris, the company is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

