New ClearEdge CDRs with integrated next generation DML driver offers best in class transmitter (Tx) performance for up to 10 km optical links

ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Semtech's new ClearEdge CDR Transmitter solution, the GN2105S, is available for sampling. The ClearEdge GN2105S is for 4x25G data center and wireless long-reach (LR) optical links. The GN2105S is a quad channel 25G NRZ CDRs with integrated high-performance DC-coupled Direct Modulated Laser (DML) drivers offering superior transmitter (Tx) performance with various low cost and low bandwidth laser with the lowest possible power.

"Building upon Semtech's robust and proven 25G ClearEdge technology, the GN2105S has a new generation DML driver and offers proprietary laser compensation to enable a wide range of low-cost laser options for data center and wireless optical interconnects," said Tim Vang, vice president, marketing and applications for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "Due to the complementary nature of the ClearEdge GN2105S and GN2110S, Semtech is offering the ClearEdge integrated circuit (IC) bundle (GN2105S and GN2110S) assisting our optical module customers to differentiate their products with maximum Tx and receiver (Rx) performance, while achieving industry leading low power."

The ClearEdge GN2105S is now available for sampling and can be paired with the GN2110S receiver for a complete 100G PSM4/CWDM4/LR4 solution. Semtech applications engineering teams are available to support immediate design-in activities to enable rapid adoption of Semtech's solution.

Semtech's data center ClearEdge CDR portfolio includes:

New GN2105S: Quad channel 25G NRZ CDRs with integrated DC-coupled DML drivers

GN2110S: Quad CDR with integrated TIA

GN2105B: Quad CDR with integrated DML laser drivers

The ClearEdge GN2105S will be demonstrated at the Semtech booth #322 during the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022, Sept. 18-22, in Basel, Switzerland. Register here.

Learn more about Semtech's ClearEdge portfolio here.

About Semtech's Optical Products

Semtech's optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

