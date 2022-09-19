The Tri-Edge GN2256, now in production, addresses 50Gbps PAM4 deployments suitable for 5G front haul deployments

ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced production of its Tri-Edge GN2256. The GN2256 is a bidirectional analog PAM4 CDR with an integrated differential driver offering ultra-low latency, low power and use of low cost 25Gbps bandwidth optics to operate at 50Gbps PAM4.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005068/en/

The Tri-Edge GN2256, now in production, addresses 50Gbps PAM4 deployments suitable for 5G front haul deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)

As 5G deployment continues to increase around the globe, different architectures based on geographic region and carrier preferences are needed to enable expansion in all areas. A key segment for 50Gbps PAM4 deployments will be WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing), that send and receive multiple signals using differing wavelengths on a single fiber. The GN2256 has a proprietary driver architecture that is suitable to enable such 50Gbps WDM optical solutions using EML and future silicon photonics MZM optics. The GN2256 combines Semtech's proprietary analog Tri-Edge technology with enhanced laser driver compensation to enable IEEE and Open Eye MSA compliant optical modules over industrial temperature ranges.

"With the production of Semtech's complete Tri-Edge 5G portfolio and complementary FiberEdge ICs, we are ready to enable volume shipments for our optical module partners and system vendors," said Raza Khan, senior market manager for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "Semtech is now the one stop shop for our optical module partners and system vendors to enable worldwide 5G front haul deployments for all regions and all architectures."

Semtech's Tri-Edge CDR platform for 5G wireless includes:

GN2255: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 CDR with Integrated DML Driver

New GN2256: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 CDR with Integrated EML/MZM Driver

Semtech's comprehensive 5G wireless ClearEdge CDR platform includes:

GN2152: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated DML Driver

GN2146: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated EML/MZM Driver

GN2154: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated SE EML Driver

GN2504C: Unidirectional Quad 25-28Gbps CDR

GN2148: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated TIA

Semtech's 5G wireless FiberEdge TIA platform includes:

GN1086: 24-28Gbps TIA

GN1300: 24-28Gbps TIA for PIN ROSA applications

GN1400: 24-28Gbps TIA for APD system applications

GN1700: 50Gbps PAM4 TIA

The Tri-Edge GN2256 will be demonstrated at the Semtech booth #322 during the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022, Sept. 18-22, in Basel, Switzerland. Register here.

Learn more about Semtech's Tri-Edge portfolio here.

About Semtech's Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech's optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will," "designed to," or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors." Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, ClearEdge and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks, and Tri-Edge is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005068/en/

Contacts:

Ronda Grech

Semtech Corporation

(805) 250-1263

rgrech@semtech.com