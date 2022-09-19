United States-based engineering firm FTC Solar has unveiled a new self-powered solar tracking system which it says requires up to 36% fewer foundations than existing technologies and enables an estimated 5% greater energy output for a given parcel of land.With a 500 MW agreement already secured for multiple large-scale projects using its new Pioneer tracker technology, FTC Solar has announced the launch of the one module in portrait (1P) solar tracker solution. FTC Solar, which has been active in the Australian market since establishing an office in 2019, said Pioneer's proprietary design reduces ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...