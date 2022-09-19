Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2022 | 08:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 38/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-09-19 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.10.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  05.09.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   28.11.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  06.09.2022 - PRFoods PRF1T           Extraordinary    TLN  
   19.09.2022                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.09.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.09.2022 PRFoods PRFB062525A        Notice on General  TLN  
                           meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.09.2022 Pillar Capital NHCA049022A     Maturity date    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.09.2022 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA      Coupon payment date RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
