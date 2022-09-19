Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 38/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-09-19 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.09.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 28.11.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.09.2022 - PRFoods PRF1T Extraordinary TLN 19.09.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.09.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.09.2022 PRFoods PRFB062525A Notice on General TLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.09.2022 Pillar Capital NHCA049022A Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2022 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
