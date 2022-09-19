Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Aktie ausgebrochen und Unterstützung erfolgreich getestet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2022 | 08:29
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Results of the Offering of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds of Bigbank AS

The public offering of Bigbank AS (hereinafter Bigbank) unsecured subordinated
bonds (hereinafter the Offering) ended on Friday, 16 September. It was the
first series under Bigbank's newly established unsecured subordinated bond
programme, which was conducted based on the base prospectus of subordinated
bonds program registered by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority on 5
September 2022. 

In the course of the Offering, up to 10,000 unsecured subordinated bonds with
the name of EUR 8.00 Bigbank subordinated bond 22-2032, with the nominal value
EUR 1,000 each, the maturity date 21 September 2032 and fixed interest rate of
8% per annum, payable quarterly (first interest payment will be made on 21
March 2023), were offered by Bigbank. In case of oversubscription, Bigbank had
the right to increase the volume of the Offering by up to 10,000 bonds. Bigbank
also had the right to reduce the volume of the Offering by the unsubscribed
amount. The Offering was carried out only in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and
not in any other jurisdiction. 

1610 investors participated in the subscription and submitted subscription
orders for the subordinated bonds in the total amount of 22.8 million euros.
Therefore, the base issue volume of 10 million euros was oversubscribed by more
than 2 times. Bigbank exercised its right to increase the volume of the
Offering by up to 10,000 bonds, which increased the total amount of the
Offering to 20 million euros. 

The Management Board of Bigbank decided to allocate the bonds according to the
following principles: 

 1. All subscription orders from the same subscriber were summed up;

 2. Subscriptions up to the amount of 10,000 euros were accepted in full;

 3. Employees, members of the management boards and the supervisory boards of
   companies belonging to Bigbank group were allocated 100% of the amount
   subscribed;

 4. Investors were allocated 81,1% of the amount subscribed exceeding 10,000
   euros;

 5. The number of bonds with decimal places was rounded to the closest whole
   number

.


Martin Länts, Chairman of the Bigbank Management Board, thanked all investors
who participated in the public offering for their confidence in the Bigbank's
strategy and growth prospects. "I am happy that in addition to offering loans
and deposits to Estonian people and companies, we were now also able to
contribute to the development of the local capital market and creation of an
additional investment opportunity for investors," he noted. "20 million euros
of additional capital will help to realize our growth plans in the field of
home loans as well providing financing to companies. We wish to give strong
competition in these sectors to large universal banks in the Baltics and
through that profitably grow our business volumes and market share," added
Martin Länts. 

The Bonds are expected to be transferred to the securities accounts of
investors on or about 21 September 2022 and the first trading day of the bonds
on the Baltic Bonds List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange is expected to be on
or about 22 September 2022. 



Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Tel: +372 53 930 833
E-mail: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee
www.bigbank.ee



Important information

This notice is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of the
Regulation No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of
the Council European Parliament and does not constitute an offer to sell or
invitation to subscribe to subordinated bonds of Bigbank. 

The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published,
distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the
United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, or in any
other country or under any circumstance where publication, sharing or
transmission would be unlawful. Subordinated bonds of Bigbank will be publicly
offered only in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and the sale or offer of the
bonds shall not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or
sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.