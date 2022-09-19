Anzeige
Montag, 19.09.2022
Aktie ausgebrochen und Unterstützung erfolgreich getestet!
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 209667)

A total of 165,797 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together
with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of September 20, 2022. 



Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share:

Trading code:ORNAV
ISIN code: FI0009014369
Orderbook id: 35362
Number of shares: 34,310,524

Trading code: ORNBV
ISIN code: FI0009014377
Orderbook id: 35363
Number of shares: 106,823,754

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
