Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 209667) A total of 165,797 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of September 20, 2022. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code:ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 34,310,524 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 106,823,754 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260