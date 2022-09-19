ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM: Laurent Roudil is leaving the Econocom Group

Laurent Roudil is leaving the Econocom Group
Laurent Roudil is resigning from all his positions for personal reasons. He spent over seven years in the group, first in the Services division for France and then in the group's General Management team.
Jean-Louis Bouchard, Founding Chairman, would like to thank him sincerely for his important contribution to the group's past and present performance.
