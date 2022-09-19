ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM: Laurent Roudil is leaving the Econocom Group

Laurent Roudil is leaving the Econocom Group

Laurent Roudil is resigning from all his positions for personal reasons. He spent over seven years in the group, first in the Services division for France and then in the group's General Management team.

Jean-Louis Bouchard, Founding Chairman, would like to thank him sincerely for his important contribution to the group's past and present performance.

About ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC)). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 49 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes. For more D'INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

