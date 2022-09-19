Anzeige
WKN: A2DSW0 ISIN: BE0974313455 
Frankfurt
19.09.22
08:08 Uhr
2,750 Euro
-0,045
-1,61 %
Actusnews Wire
19.09.2022 | 09:12
109 Leser
ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM: Laurent Roudil is leaving the Econocom Group

Laurent Roudil is leaving the Econocom Group

Laurent Roudil is resigning from all his positions for personal reasons. He spent over seven years in the group, first in the Services division for France and then in the group's General Management team.

Jean-Louis Bouchard, Founding Chairman, would like to thank him sincerely for his important contribution to the group's past and present performance.

About ECONOCOM
Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC)). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 49 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		For more D'INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Follow us on Twitter ?
Investor and shareholder relations: benjamin.pehau@econocom.com
Press relations:thuy.la@econocom.com@econocom.com
Agency: econocom@the-arcane.com / +33 (0) 6 19 90 05 22
Financial communication agency:
info@capvalue.fr Tel. +33 (0) 1 80 81 50 01
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmxxaZqcZ2zKyp+eaMuaa2JrbmqWx5XKZmXGmmeZasibm56RnZpka5mZZnBnl2ls
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76246-cp-econocom_laurent-roudil-is-leaving-the-econocom-group_19.09.2022_va.pdf

ECONOCOM GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
