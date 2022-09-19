DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2022 / 09:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1857.5453
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101990879
CODE: LCJP LN
ISIN: LU1781541252
