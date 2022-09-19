DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 16/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 20266.0105

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 225835

CODE: JPNY

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 188865 EQS News ID: 1445029 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445029&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)