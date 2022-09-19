First North Denmark: Dataproces Group A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Dataproces Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 September 2022. The new shares are issued due to employee warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061408580 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Dataproces Group -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 30,567,152 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 126,771 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 30,693,923 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 205899 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: DATA -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S on +45 2072 0200.