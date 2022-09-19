Anzeige
Montag, 19.09.2022
Aktie der Woche: Spekulation auf den ganz großen Hebel
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Metacon AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (455/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Metacon AB, company registration number
556724-1616, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Metacon AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be
September 26, 2022 


Shares

Short name:           META          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 342,585,803       
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0003086214      
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         267350         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  556724-1616       
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name 
------------
60  Energy
------------
6010 Energy
------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Aktieinvest AB. For further information, please contact Aktiveinvest AB.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
