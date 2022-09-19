Gold Springs Resource Drilled into a New Gold Mineralization Area at North Jumbo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC"), has received assays from the first 2022 drill holes at North Jumbo confirming the possibility for a significant southward extension of the North Jumbo Resource within the Gold Springs project located in USA, on the border of Nevada and Utah.

Highlights include:

1.20 g/t gold equivalent over 9.1 meters and

0.67 g/t gold equivalent over 36.6 meters and

1.18 g/t gold equivalent over 6.1 meters in hole J-22-001

1.88 g/t gold equivalent over 6.1 meters in hole J-22-004

3.73 g/t gold equivalent over 9.2 meters in hole J-22-005

0.56 g/t gold equivalent over 7.7 meters and

1.14 g/t gold equivalent over 3.1 meters in hole J-22-007

1.31 g/t gold equivalent over 7.6 meters in hole J-22-008

Gold equivalent based on US$1,800/oz gold, US$25/oz silver and 50% for silver recovery.

Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration, stated: "We are very excited about the results of the first holes completed in 2022 at North Jumbo as they confirm:

The discovery of a new gold mineralization area extending 200 meters south of our North Jumbo Resource (holes J-22-004 & J-22-005) in a new structural block that was never drilled before. The extension of the North Jumbo Resource in a parallel western mineral block (J-22-001, J-22-006, and J-22-007). The extension of gold mineralization in the southern portion of the North Jumbo Resource as our model predicted (Hole J-22-008).

All these holes have thick sections of gold mineralization and higher-grade intervals than our existing resource.

The 2022 drill program is advancing as we hoped, and our resource models are being confirmed and refined by all these positive drill results:

At South Jumbo , we have identified a significant extension of that system 50 meters to the north with hole E-22-020 returning 0.74 g/t gold equivalent over 26.0 meters (see our press release August 12, 2022). We have now completed two more holes and a third one is in progress with the objective of extending the resource 200 meters to the north.

At North Jumbo, we drilled into a new structural block extending gold mineralization 200 meters south of the North Jumbo Resource with hole J-22-005 returning 1.87 g/t gold equivalent over 29 meters including 3.73 g/t over 9.2 meters, and with hole J-22-004 returning 0.57 g/t gold equivalent over 41.2 meters and 1.88 g/t over 6.1 meters.

Within the 5 km Jumbo Trend, we are currently constructing new drill pads to follow up these positive results, with the ambition of continuing to extend the gold mineralization from the North Jumbo Resource (1.8 km long) to the south and the South Jumbo Resource (1.3 km long) to the north."

2022 Drilling Program

The Company has now completed 56 holes totaling 11,990 meters of the planned 21,000-meter program. Drilling has targeted the North and South Jumbo resources, the Charlie Ross target and the Snow target, which saw its first ever drilling. Drills will soon be moving to the Red Light target followed by the Horseshoe Extension.

Summary of drill intercepts

Hole

Number Target From

Meters To

Meters Thickness

Meters Gold

g/t Silver

g/t AuEq

g/t J-22-0001 North Jumbo 4.6 13.7 9.1 1.17 4.52 1.20 and 41.1 77.7 36.6 0.61 8.7 0.67 and 99.1 103.6 4.5 0.31 4.8 0.34 and 115.8 121.4 6.1 1.10 11.8 1.18 J-22-002 North Jumbo 39.6 42.7 3.1 0.52 6.0 0.56 J-22-004 North Jumbo 73.2 76.2 3.0 0.89 25.7 1.07 and 211.8 253.0 41.2 0.53 5.5 0.57 including 222.5 228.6 6.1 1.80 11.5 1.88 J-22-005 North Jumbo 77.7 106.7 29.0 1.74 19.22 1.87 including 77.7 86.9 9.2 3.41 46.2 3.73 and 172.2 175.3 3.1 0.67 5.7 0.71 J-22-006 North Jumbo 53.3 62.5 9.2 0.93 1.93 0.93 J-22-007 North Jumbo 103.6 111.3 7.7 0.53 4.4 0.56 and 198.1 201.2 3.1 0.96 26.3 1.14 J-22-008 North Jumbo 22.9 42.7 19.8 0.45 10.6 0.52 and 140.2 147.8 7.6 1.25 8.2 1.31 J-22-010 North Jumbo 97.5 100.6 3.1 0.52 44.3 0.83

True thickness is estimated to be 60-100% of reported length. Grams per tonne of gold and silver abbreviated as "Au g/t" and "Ag g/t" respectively.



Drill Hole Table

Hole ID Target Easting

UTM NAD 27 Northing Elevation Meters Azimuth Inclination TD (m) J-22-001 North Jumbo 761034 4198261 2051 325 -65 219.5 J-22-002 North Jumbo 760988 4198261 2053 310 -65 170.7 J-22-003 North Jumbo 760972 4198380 2086 320 -50 146.3 J-22-004 North Jumbo 760976 4198167 2030 190 -45 274.3 J-22-005 North Jumbo 761012 4198219 2038 190 -45 198.1 J-22-006 North Jumbo 761036 4198303 2064 325 -55 158.5 J-22-007 North Jumbo 760979 4198368 2048 120 -45 219.5 J-22-008 North Jumbo 761185 4198322 1996 330 -60 225.6 J-22-009 North Jumbo 761193 4198673 2058 270 -60 115.8 J-22-010 North Jumbo 761186 4198701 2070 310 -60 176.8

Qualified Person

Randall Moore, Executive Vice-President Exploration, Gold Springs Resource Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). He has approved the scientific or technical information in this release and has verified the data disclosed in this release for its geological reasonableness, checked all the inputs and verified the analytical data through an analysis of the blanks and standards submitted with the drill-chip samples.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Approximately 7 kg of RC chips were sent to the laboratory for each 1.52 meters drill interval. Standards and blanks are submitted into the sample stream at the rate of 15% for QA/QC purposes. In addition, the laboratory also includes duplicates of samples, standards and blanks. The results of these check assays are reviewed prior to the release of data. All RC sample assays are also reviewed for their geological context and checked against the drill logs.

Assay Method

Assays were performed in Reno, Nevada by ALS Geochemical, an ISO 9001:2000 certified and independent laboratory. Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30-gram sample with an AAS finish with samples assaying greater than 5 g/t re-assayed using a 30-gram sample and a gravity finish. Silver is analyzed by a four-acid leach ICP method.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC and OTCQB: GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Antonio Canton, President and CEO

acanton@goldspringsresource.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements herein include statements related to the Company's goal of extending the gold mineralization from the 1.8 km long North Jumbo Resource towards the 1.3 km long South Jumbo Resource and may also include words such as "creating", "believe", "would", "continue", "will", "promising", "should", and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks of the mineral exploration industry which may affect the advancement of the Gold Springs project, including possible variations in mineral resources, grade, recovery rates, metal prices, capital and operating costs, and the application of taxes; availability of sufficient financing to fund planned or further required work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; availability of equipment and qualified personnel, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in project parameters, including water requirements for operations, as plans continue to be refined; regulatory, environmental and other risks of the mining industry more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The assumptions made in developing the forward-looking statements include: the accuracy of current resource estimates and the interpretation of drill, metallurgical testing and other exploration results; the continuing support for mining by local governments in Nevada and Utah; the availability of equipment and qualified personnel to advance the Gold Springs project; execution of the Company's existing plans and further exploration and development programs for Gold Springs, which may change due to changes in the views of the Company or if new information arises which makes it prudent to change such plans or programs.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

