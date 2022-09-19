DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (XCOG LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2022 / 11:43 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.2541

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 144330

CODE: XCOG LN

ISIN: LU1981860585

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1981860585 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG LN

