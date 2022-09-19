Anzeige
19.09.2022 | 12:16
Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2022 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 155.112

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77250

CODE: JPXU LN

ISIN: LU1646359882

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1646359882 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JPXU LN 
Sequence No.:  188950 
EQS News ID:  1445249 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2022 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
