The all-black series includes a monofacial PERC module with an efficiency of up to 20.86% and an n-type heterojunction product with an efficiency of 21.68%. Both products feature all-black integrated design, with black backsheet, black busbar, black frame and black encapsulant material.Chinese solar module manufacturer Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd (Jinergy) has launched an all-black photovoltaic module series for applications in rooftop PV projects. The Jinergy Design Series includes a monocrystalline PERC panel and an n-type heterojunction (HJT) product. "The small size of the products ...

