Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Spekulation auf den ganz großen Hebel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5253 ISIN: DE0QUANTRON0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTRON AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTRON AG 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.09.2022 | 12:40
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantron AG: IAA Transportation World Premieres: QUANTRON unveils longest-range hydrogen and electric trucks based on newly developed platforms

  • World premiere of the QUANTRON QHM FCEV Heavy Truck, a tractor unit for heavy long-distance transport with a range of up to 1500 km
  • Technology highlights on board with platform partners: Latest fuel cell technology from Ballard Power and integrated E-axle from Allison Transmission
  • Presentation of the QUANTRON QHM BEV Truck, a near-production concept vehicle based on an all-electric platform with an operating range of up to 350 km
  • Other highlights at the IAA Transportation
    • the QUANTRON QLI FCEV hydrogen transporter from 4.2 to 7.2 tons, which can be used for applications requiring an operating range of up to 500 km as well as for the last mile, and the all-electric QUANTRON QLI BEV as a transporter from 3.5 to 7.2 tons for the last mile
    • the all-electric QUANTRON CIZARIS 12 EV low-floor bus with a range of up to 370 km (according to SORT 2)

AUGSBURG, Germany, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the motto "People and Goods on the move", this year's IAA Transportation from 20th to 25th September 2022 in Hanover will focus on the sustainable switch to alternative drives for logistics and transport. As a technology and platform partner for OEMs, Quantron AG is one of the pioneers in the industry and offers conversions of diesel vehicles to battery and hydrogen-electric drives as well as the sale of its own zero-emission vehicles. At this year's transport and commercial vehicle show, QUANTRON is presenting a number of zero-emission commercial vehicles which are based on the two self-developed hydrogen and battery-electric platforms respectively, and are currently among the vehicles with the longest operating ranges.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.