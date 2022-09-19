Innovative technologies reduce emissions and accelerate electrification of transport refrigeration

Thermo King, a leader in transport temperature control solutions and a brand of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), today unveiled cutting edge truck, trailer and bus solutions for cold chain electrification and decarbonization at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany. The launches include three next generation models for Advancer, a pacesetter in electric trailer refrigeration; the brand-new, all-electric E-Series, designed for battery-powered vehicles; and a high-performing, natural refrigerant CO2 heat pump for electric buses. Combined, these technologies reduce emissions and energy consumption, expand sustainable power sources, and increase efficiency.

The latest launches will help meet Thermo King's commitment to deliver fully electric products in every segment of the cold chain in Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) by 2023, and in the Americas by 2025. These innovations also support progress towards Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including its Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer emissions by a billion metric tons.

"It's exciting to announce our latest technologies at IAA, which address the most pressing needs for fleet owners, communities and the planet, and accelerate the electrification of transport refrigeration," said Dwayne Cowan, president of Thermo King EMEA, Trane Technologies. "Demand has never been greater for getting fresh food to store shelves, medicine to hospitals, and other temperature-controlled cargo to cities and towns across Europe and beyond. We're relentlessly innovating to solve customers' most complex challenges today, while building a better future for tomorrow."

From September 20 to 25, IAA Transportation 2022 visitors will have the opportunity to see Thermo King's newest innovation and cold chain technologies in action, including:

Pioneering solutions in the industry-leading, energy efficient Advancer trailer refrigeration portfolio, including fully electric, low to zero-emission smart energy recovery, and engineless trailer refrigeration systems

Brand new, all-electric E-Series refrigeration units, customized for light commercial vehicles and powered directly by the vehicle's high voltage battery

Advanced, natural refrigerant CO2 bus heat pump technology, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and costs without sacrificing passenger climate comfort

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Thermo King

Thermo King by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers, and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com

