Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA) has invited bids to build a 2 MW grid-connected solar project on top of the Sikdiri Canal in the Ranchi district. Bidding closes on October 6.From pv magazine India Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA) has started accepting bids to set up a 2 MW grid-connected canal-top solar project in the Ranchi district. The plant is to be built at the Sikdiri Canal near Sikidiri village. The canal originates from the Getalsud Dam on the Subarnarekha river in the Angara Tehsil. It has a top width of around 21.77 meters and a depth of 4.27 ...

