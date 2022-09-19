Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Gallagher Security Corp. (CSE: GLL) announces that in addition to raising funds in the equity markets, along with High Bar First Nations and Treelab, they have contracted with Mr. Paul Griss, President of Boldon Group Inc. to research and apply for grants to plant trees on indigenous lands located in the Fraser Canyon/Cariboo region in B.C. for the purpose of carbon sequestration. The carbon credits market is estimated to reach over $2 trillion by 2027. Carbon credits are currently selling at over €70 euros in Europe.

Jamie Fletcher, a councilor with High Bar First Nations, commented, "We are looking forward to obtaining some of the many grants the Canadian and B.C. Gov'ts have available to sequester carbon, curb deforestation, reduce forest fires and help to generate cleaner air."

The proposed pilot project will take place on 250 acres of High Bar Nation lands, where Treelab will plant over two hundred thousand new trees in the spring of 2023.

High Bar has more than 3,700 acres of prime land, where Treelab proposes to support the planting of new trees, work toward building a clean powered automated seedling growth facility, and support regenerative agriculture practices. Treelab is working to bring the highest quality forestry carbon offset projects to an ever expanding market. Discerning offset buyers are concerned with the quality of some existing projects and prefer to invest in new forests to avoid the risk of fraudulent crediting.

