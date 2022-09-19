Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Business RadioX ® (BRX), a network of studios founded by Lee Kantor in 2007, rolls out its plan to expand into new markets. They focus on sharing compelling stories of innovative entrepreneurs operating on a local scale. In the media industry, the startup world is a neglected ecosystem, as they get very minimal media coverage in comparison with the big names who operate on a global scale. This platform is bridging the media gaps that exist in this untapped niche by broadening its reach and putting a spotlight on the millions of businesses in local communities.

Amid this mass media bias, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have been relying more on social media channels for brand exposure. Reacting to this discovery, BRX has created a disruptive business model which connects exceptional owners of SMBs in the new markets with their target audience. The show helps brands generate content they can leverage, to position themselves as thought leaders in their field through insightful conversations with the host about their business journey, portfolio and unique selling propositions which separate them from other industry players. It's built on the premise that storytelling has a significant positive ripple effect on the consumer engagement and retention rate of brands.

Since its inception, BRX has captured over 75,000 inspiring business stories and plans to scale up to cater to businesses nationwide and across the globe in the foreseeable future. They seek potential partners who are passionate about the growth of brands in their locality and have an in-depth knowledge of the businesses in their community, which cuts across all industries. Ideally, their prospective partners would be in markets they are yet to penetrate. They are open to collaborating with people who can run the BRX studio in Charlotte North Carolina and Austin Texas, as well as any other viable communities in their individual geographic location. Partners of BRX can benefit from the platform through sponsorships and build their professional network in a short space of time.

The onboarding process is seamless. It comprises a robust training curriculum on how to become an excellent host, industry standard techniques for showcasing guests and the operating of broadcast equipment. Also, they learn how to invite guests to the show in a systematic and professional way, convert them into clients and replicate the training model for them if the need arises.

Lee Kantor, Founder of Business RadioX ® remarked, "The 'Why' behind what we do, is inspired by the limited media attention the founders of SMBs get. A great deal of people are tired of news channels; they speak mostly about the same 6 famous entrepreneurs, and they are not the only people who do business. SMBs are an integral part of the community. They often fund the little baseball leagues, the church and other relevant activities. So, we thought our platform would be a safe space where they could tell their stories. They get to say what they are doing, why they are doing it and how they do it."

