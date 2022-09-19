

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) has completed the sale of Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division to Kaman (KAMN). On September 13, 2022, Parker announced it has completed the acquisition of Meggitt. The European Commission previously cleared Parker's acquisition of Meggitt conditional on full compliance with the commitments offered by Parker, including the divestment of Parker's Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division.



Parker's Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division is a manufacturer of aircraft wheel and brake systems and related hydraulic products for general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, and military aircraft markets.







