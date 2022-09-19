Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Investorideas.com ( www. investorideas .com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks releases a sector snapshot looking at the growing AI tech implementation in security and cybersecurity, featuring AI innovator, GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

Read the full article on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/News/2022/technology/09190Cybersecurity.asp

As the trend toward the online digitization of data ramps up, so too does the frequency and variety of threats in cyberspace. Consequently, firms are increasingly tasked with innovating cybersecurity solutions, and more and more are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to do so.

In fact, research published by ReportLinker finds that the global AI in Cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $5.03 billion USD in 2018 to over $28.09 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5 percent in the forecast period. The following excerpt from the report's summary outlines some of the main influences on the market's growth:

Some of the key factors driving the growth of artificial intelligence in the cybersecurity market are growing demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions & privacy, increasing the frequency & sophistication of cyber-attacks, the advent of disruptive emerging technology across the industry verticals, and continuous technological developments in security solutions. In addition, growing government spending in the security sector, the growing need for small and medium-sized businesses for cloud-based security solutions, and the increasing adoption of 5G technology are also leading to the growth of artificial intelligence in the cybersecurity market.

One firm exemplifying this trend is GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms. A recent press release from the firm announced its plans for "expanding its cybersecurity research and development efforts with the goal of developing threat intelligence technology." This will involve the development of advanced security algorithms and techniques to assess the nature, severity and possible impacts of threats - even ones that have bypassed security mechanisms - and provide intelligent categorization and prioritization to make accurate decisions. The company's CTO, Danny Rittman, explained:

"Cybersecurity incidents are constantly on the rise and we are preparing an intelligent solution with the goal of addressing malicious attacks against individuals, businesses and governmental institutions. With today's vast amount of information, cyber threats are becoming a big data case. Networks, sensitive apparatus, industrial systems and personal devices are operating with huge data and band widths which makes it harder to detect, identify and differentiate between noise or real threats. An intelligent system is required to be able to handle the analysis of big data, identify and predict weak spots or possible threats to make smart decisions and act. Once a real threat is detected, a proper incident response is required. An intelligent system requires advanced skill sets and knowledge to handle a minor or colossal scale attack and a plan for eliminating the threat and recovering data. We plan to develop a system with extensive practices, cognitive capabilities and advanced, persistent threat prediction algorithms to detect, track and handle multiple types of security threats, contain such threats and provide a remediation response. We plan to leverage cybersecurity technology enabling proactive, learning from experienced automation with the goal of assisting individuals, businesses and government institutions to detect and respond to active threats, making our cyberworld a safer place."

Rittman also provided further commentary on the cybersecurity market more broadly, outlining the increasing adoption of AI by firms, and GBT's own R&D endeavours to stay ahead of the curve:

"Corporations and institutions start to invest vast amounts of engineering talents in order to protect networks and computer systems in many areas, among them are IoT, radio based networks, AI and the internet. Advanced cybersecurity protocols and standards were created in order to ensure private, secured daily life operations. These standards and protocols are implemented within web sites, networks and radio communication. A cybersecurity protocol is a digital protection method to eliminate data breach or a malicious attack. In today's security system various protocols are typically implemented together as a multi-layered protection method, targeting different attack levels. In this way even if an attack was successfully made for the first layer, it will be stopped at the next layer.

"GBT invests major R&D efforts to research and develop cybersecurity protocols for its computer and radio networks. The company keeps up-to-date with the constant advancements of digital data, RF network's, bandwidth increases, and mobile communication. In addition GBT's is constantly researching hardware and software cyber vulnerabilities to develop protection methods, starting at the microchip's level. IoT and other radio based communications are suffering from major cybersecurity vulnerabilities and need to be properly secured since they are used by military, intelligence and national security systems. GBT's multi-layer, network security protocols ensure the integrity of the communicated data, its reliability and confidentiality. GBT is expanding R&D efforts for highly advanced cryptographic methods, authentication protocols and encryptions techniques, with the goal of developing a threat intelligence technology to detect and track ever-evolving, global, cyber threats and to provide real time, smart, automated incident response and remediation."

Elsewhere in the space, BlackBerry Limited recently announced the launch of CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) that is aimed at "preventing malicious threat actors from compromising corporate networks." According to the press release, the solution provides businesses "with a contextual correlation of network and device telemetry combined with continuous authentication to limit access to trusted, authenticated, and known users and devices; augmenting their prevention-first cybersecurity posture to protect against the prolific growth of ransomware and other advanced cybersecurity threats." Billy Ho, BlackBerry's EVP of Product Engineering, explained:

"Covid has laid waste to the old castle and moat approach to network security with the majority of employees no longer constrained to corporate campuses but still requiring a secure and frictionless way to access the resources they need to get their jobs done. Our new CylanceGATEWAY ZTNA-as-a-service solution enables businesses to do just that, defending against an evolving threat landscape and providing end-to-end protection for endpoints, users, their identities, and the applications and networks they connect to, so businesses can have peace of mind."

Another company, Octo, a tech firm that provides solutions leveraging AI and cybersecurity has joined NVIDIA Corporation's Partner Network "to deliver on its high-profile artificial intelligence (AI) projects for the Federal Government." NVIDIA, according to the press release, will "help develop and support AI-enabled services and experiences for Octo and its customers," and will power Octo's innovation hub, Reston. Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA, said:

"Accelerated computing is advancing science and services through applications that help make countries safer and more connected. With NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure, Octo and its oLabs innovation center will be able to improve support for government agencies during natural disasters and strengthen cybersecurity using AI."

Earlier this year, tech giant IBM unveiled its z16, a next-generation system with an integrated on-chip AI accelerator, which enables clients to "analyze real-time transactions, at scale -- for mission-critical workloads such as credit card, healthcare and financial transactions," and helps "protect against near-future threats that might be used to crack today's encryption technologies." Leveraging the company's AI inferencing, the z16 can "process 300 billion inference requests per day with just one millisecond of latency," allowing fraud detection on a massive scale. Ric Lewis, SVP, IBM Systems, said:

"IBM is the gold standard for highly secured transaction processing. Now with IBM z16 innovations, our clients can increase decision velocity with inferencing right where their mission critical data lives. This opens up tremendous opportunities to change the game in their respective industries so they will be positioned to deliver better customer experiences and more powerful business outcomes."

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com publishes breaking stock news, third party stock research, guest posts and original articles and podcasts in leading stock sectors. Learn about investing in stocks and get investor ideas in cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy, gaming and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news , Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast .

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: GTCH is a paid featured monthly AI stock on Investorideas.com More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137485