Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) service provider and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, announced today that the number of pre-registrations for its Business Hub in Canada has reached over 1,100 small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

"We are delighted by the great reception of the Cubeler Business Hub from Canadian entrepreneurs and SME executives thus far," says Luc Godard, Vice President of Marketing at Cubeler. "Considering that 1,100 pre-registrations was our objective going into the campaign, and that we have now exceeded that number with over two months to go before the November launch, we may end up with double or even triple the number of our pre-registration target by the time of the launch. We are also very excited by the fact that the pre-registrations come from businesses from coast to coast and cover a wide range of industries, including everything from retail to technology companies and everything in between. We very much look forward to launching the Hub in Canada to provide our members with the tools and resources they need to help redefine what it means to be an SME."

The official launch of the Company's Cubeler Business Hub in Canada is scheduled for November 30th, 2022.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: http://www.tenetfintech.com

