enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical to Host Conference Call and Webcast on September 21, 2022

- Conference call with live audio webcast to be held on Wednesday, September 21st at 4:30 PM ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9708 (domestic) or (201) 689-8259 (international) and referencing conference ID: 13732870. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the enVVeno website, envveno.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). In healthy patients, valves inside the veins of the leg assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. The VenoValve is designed to replace malfunctioning valves and to help restore proper blood flow in the leg. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE pivotal study.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing (may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

