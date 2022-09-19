Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Charles Arnold, CEO Stemtech Corporation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Stemtech Corporation.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Charles Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB:STEK). Mr. Roberts diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/stek-interview/

CHARLES ARNOLD

Chief Executive Officer Stemtech Corp.

Mr. Arnold's ability to integrate marketing concepts and financial strategies play a pivotal role in the development of his clients' businesses. In addition to developing start-up companies, he is responsible for placing more than $1 Billion into public companies with as much as $400 Million in a single transaction. Significant mergers and acquisitions have been accomplished through his network of financial specialists and professionals throughout the world. In 1993 Mr. Arnold was one of the original investors in pre-paid legal "PPD" (now Legal Shield). In 2001 he was engaged by Natural Health Trends "LEXXUS" the company grew from under $1.00 to over $40. Traded on the American stock exchange. Mr. Arnold feels that the direct sales marketing is an underserved market that deserves investors' attention. Mr. Arnold believes that Stemtech has exceptional growth potential and sees this company's bright future with our innovative stem cell nutrition products and the financial opportunity for our Independent Business Partners.

Over the years, Mr. Arnold has carefully developed worldwide relationships with retail brokerage firms, investment bankers, traders, fund managers, and independent investors. A broad scope of his functions includes public awareness and financial relations campaigns arranged to bring undervalued, little known public companies with significant upside potential to the center of equity markets throughout the world.

For over 35 years, Mr. Arnold traveled extensively serving as a guest speaker for many private and public affairs, including international investment conferences. The investor group's Mr. Arnold consults have been able to participate in several profitable ventures. Mr. Arnold retired from the lecture circuit 1998. Mr. Arnold was the President and publisher of two financial publications from 1984-1998 (Personal Investing News) a paid circulation of over 500,000 subscribers and (The Sound Money Investor) a geo political Publication with an 80,000 paid circulation. In addition, Mr. Arnold was the host of 4-6 financial conferences a year (Sound Money Investor Conferences). Since 1998 he now concentrates on his primary business, he remains in high demand international as an author and lecturer at seminars on entrepreneurship and business economics and development.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers the future vision for the company, details of the LFR acquisition, synergistic aspects of the LFR acquisition plus much more in this interview.

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company's patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body's adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze (EMF blocker). Its nutraceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Investor Relations:

Frank J. Pena, 908 675-0581

fpena@stemtech.com

