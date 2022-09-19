Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Partners with Jericho Information Technology to Provide Advanced Data Analytics to Lenders

'Inovatec Data Insights Powered by Jericho Analytics' Enables Lenders to Leverage Real-time Data to Improve Decisions, Reduce Risk and Maintain Compliance

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced it has entered into an agreement with Jericho Information Technology, a provider of advanced data analytics solutions that enables lenders to optimize decisioning, mitigate risk, maintain compliance, and improve profitability. Through this partnership, Inovatec will offer its lenders 'Inovatec Data Insights Powered by Jericho Analytics,' which enables lenders to leverage real-time AI-driven analytics to improve portfolio performance, mitigate risk and maintain compliance. These analytics capabilities can be accessed through APIs integrated into Inovatec's market-leading LOS and LMS platforms.

Founded in 2007, Jericho Information Technology is a recognized leader in the development of highly effective AI-centric analytics solutions for financial services organizations. The Dallas-based company's varied analytics capabilities are offered to consumer lenders across North America, including banks, credit unions and finance companies. Lenders and risk managers can use Jericho's platforms to deliver real-time notifications and alerts, as well as generate reports and documentation to satisfy compliance mandates.

"Lenders have embraced the intelligence use of real-time data analytics as a highly effective resource to improve all aspects of lending-from validating applicants to decisioning to reporting and compliance," explained Bob Metodiev, head of business development for Inovatec. "Our partnership with Jericho Information Technology allows us to bring these compelling benefits directly to our customers. We anticipate that our lenders will lean heavily on the new 'Inovatec Data Insights powered by Jericho Analytics' feature. It will bring greater efficiency and profitability directly into their organizations, and help them flourish in a highly competitive market."

Inovatec's cloud-based LOS, LMS and consumer direct technology enables lenders to streamline loan processing, decisioning, and management with intelligent automation that can be configured to meet lender needs. The company's solutions allow lenders to utilize a range of innovative services through open APIs, giving lenders the power to easily change workflows and utilize advanced features like analytics and alternative data to make accurate decisions, grow portfolios and build customer loyalty.

"Inovatec has consistently demonstrated uncommon vision and creativity in bringing valuable solutions to the lending marketplace," said Dave McCune, president of Jericho Information Technology. "We are delighted to combine our efforts with Inovatec and help bring our suite of highly effective analytics capabilities to Inovatec customers across the United States and Canada."

For information on Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer portal solution, visit www.inovatec.com.

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for lenders in the automotive, power sports equipment, and other industries across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

