Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle: Fall for a New Adventure This Season With Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / A change of season always calls for a change of scenery - be it a mountain escape or a warm weather retreat - and travelers will have many from which to choose thanks to new seasonal vacation offers by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®. This autumn, those seeking a last-minute getaway can fall for a new destination with a host of great deals and programs from the leading hospitality company's marquee portfolio.

The Glass is Half Fall

Ride through Oregon's famed Willamette Valley with a guided ATV Wine Tour experience at Sentinel in Portland. Guests can book the Start With a Ride, End With Wine experience which includes a guided ATV wine tour of a Durant Winery, a wine flight for two, and a bottle of Durant wine in the hotel room.

Venture out to Woodinville, Washington and be immersed in all the things that make fall in the Pacific Northwest so special. Participate in a tasting-for-two at award-winning Woodinville Whiskey, bike along the Sammamish River trail, sit back and relax around the fire pit or listen to local entertainment in the Fireside Lounge at Willows Lodge. Book the Whiskey Business package by October 31, 2022, which is good for stays through December 30, 2022.

Road trip to La Cantera Resort and Spa in Texas's famed Hill Country with the LCR Road Trip package, where guests will receive a gas card provided by Jaguar/Land Rover of San Antonio, resort credit and a complimentary wine tasting at Turtle Creek Winery in Kerrville.

Fall Into These Mountain Escapes

Head to Forest Suite Resorts in South Lake Tahoe, California for all the fall feels and 35% off through the Fall into Autumn package . With fewer crowds and the perfect temperatures, fall is a fantastic time to visit the Sierra Nevada Mountains for hiking, biking, or a ride on the lake.

As New England transitions from the lush green and warmth of summer to fall's famous foliage, The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vermont (offering a third night free) is an escape from the ordinary. Set amidst the splendor of the scenic Green Mountains, guests can explore over 900 acres of mountain trails, drive a Land Rover through mountain terrain, spend the day at Equinox Pond fishing or kayaking, or head out on the golf course.

"Colorful Colorado" beckons at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs. Book and stay the Fall into Autumn package by December 20, 2022 and receive $100 per night in resort credit and indulge in a wellness elixir upon arrival. It's a great excuse to relish in the changing colors of the trees while enjoying a round of golf on the famed 27-hole Kissing Camels Golf Course or visit the spa for a massage before relaxing by the outdoor firepits with a craft, smoked cocktail.

Beachside Getaways

For those happy to skip pumpkin spice and chunky sweaters, Florida offers an endless summer vibe. Plan a warm weather vacation on St. Pete Beach and capture that vacation glow at Bellwether Beach Resort. The Endless Summer package includes exclusive savings off retail rates, $50 nightly spending credit and more. Guests can indulge in the tropical atmosphere while enjoying a variety of amenities including beachside cabanas, multiple dining options, daily live music and magical sunsets on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Escape to Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa in Bermuda and stay two or more nights to enjoy exclusive savings with Bermuda's Endless Summer offer, including a $25 nightly resort credit. Experience the luxuries of Bermuda with private beaches and coves, multiple restaurants and bars, a spa and plenty of both land and sea activities.

Head to the island of Oahu and enjoy the 5th night free and up to $500 in experience credit with the Savor the Sun offer at Turtle Bay Resort. With plenty of thrilling outdoor adventures, awe-inspiring surf and stunning backdrops, Oahu's North Shore beckons to be explored.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' fall adventures getaway offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

