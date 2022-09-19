

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday.



Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading lower. Britain bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, ending an era.



The Bank of Japan will be meeting on Thursday with no change in interest rates expected.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 241.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 31.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 106.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished firmly in negative territory on Friday. The Dow is down 362.73 points or 1.2 percent at 30,599.09, the Nasdaq is down 210.30 points or 1.8 percent at 11,342.06 and the S&P 500 is down 58.81 points or 1.5 percent at 3,842.54.



On the economic front, Housing Market Index for September will be published at 10.00 am. The consensus is 48, while it was up 49 in the prior month.



Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Monday. Chinese shares ended modestly lower. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.35 percent to 3,115.60 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.04 percent to 18,565.97.



Japanese markets were closed for the Old Age Day holiday.



Australian markets finished lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 slipped 0.28 percent to 6,719.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.38 percent lower at 6,948.60.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 70.17 points or 1.15 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 70.93 points or 0.56 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 45.39 points or 0.62 percent. Swiss Market Index is tumbling 59.89 points or 0.56 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.93 percent.







