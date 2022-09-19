Senior Graphite and Carbon Executive Joins Management Team

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that Mr. Guillaume Jacq (MBA) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, bringing 20 years of international finance experience to the team.

Guillaume's extensive experience includes more than ten years in various business & corporate finance roles, as well as internal audit functions at Imerys SA in France, Austria and Switzerland. He was the Finance Director of Imerys Graphite & Carbon between 2016 & 2019 before assuming the role of Group Controlling Director of Imerys in 2020. He most recently held the position of Global Head of Finance for the Construction & Consumer Business Unit of Bostik, a division of Arkema Group, with sales of over US$1 billion. Both Imerys and Arkema are multibillion euro companies listed on Euronext Paris, formerly known as the Paris Stock Exchange. His career also includes financial controlling roles with Nestle and General Mills. Guillaume holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Kentucky, USA. He is a French citizen, based in Paris.

"I am very excited to join Northern Graphite and to be working again with Hugues Jacquemin as well as the teams at Lac-des-Iles and Namibia as we execute a clear vision and strategy to become a world leader in graphite production & processing," said Guillaume Jacq.

Hugues Jacquemin commented: "I am very pleased to have Guillaume on our team. His business acumen combined with his experience in the Graphite and Carbon business will be invaluable as we continue the transformation of the company and extend our leadership position. I would also like to thank Christopher Park who has acted as interim CFO and guided Northern through the Imerys acquisition."

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 200,000 stock options to Mr. Jacq which are exercisable at a price of $0.60 per share, have a term of five years and vest as to 70,000 after years one and two and 60,000 after year three.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSXV listed company that is focussed on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for LiBs/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest outside of China when its Namibian operations come back on line in the first half of 2023. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario and Okanjande in Namibia, that will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable countries.

Qualified Person

Greg Bowes, B.Sc. MBA P.Geo is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

