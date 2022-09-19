The "UK Mobile Payment Market (2022-2027) by Pay Option, Purchase Type, Payment Type, Industry, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK's Mobile Payment Market is estimated to be USD 232.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 867.25 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.12%.

Market Segmentation

The UK's Mobile Payment Market is segmented based on Pay Option, Purchase Type, Payment Type, and Industry.

Pay Option, the market is classified into Mobile Wallet/ Bank Cards and Mobile Money.

Purchase Type, the market is classified into Airtime Transfer and Top Ups, Money Transfers and Bill Payments, Merchandise and Coupons, Travel and Ticketing, and Others.

Payment Type, the market is classified into Proximity Payment, Near Field Communication (NFC), QR Code Payment, Remote Payment, Internet Payment, Direct Operator Billing, Digital Wallet, and SMS Payment.

Industry, the market is classified into Media and Entertainment, Retails and eCommerce, BFSI, Automotive, Medical and Healthcare, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, and Other.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Mobile Payment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses UK's Mobile Payment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the UK's Mobile Payment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Penetration of Internet and Smartphones and Rising E-Commerce

Favorable Government Initiatives for Digitalised Payments

Increase in Adoption of Automated Payment Options Direct Carrier Billing, Mobile Point of Sale(mPOS), Mobile Wallets, etc

Restraints

The Spending Limit for Contactless Payments by Government

Opportunities

Opportunity to Reduce Barriers for Cross-Border Payments

Adoption of Mobile Payment Services in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Security Risk

Availability of Alternative

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 UK's Mobile Payment Market, By Pay Option

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards

6.3 Mobile Money

7 UK's Mobile Payment Market, By Purchase Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Airtime Transfer and Top Ups

7.3 Money Transfers and Bill Payments

7.4 Merchandise and Coupons

7.5 Travel and Ticketing

7.6 Others

8 UK's Mobile Payment Market, By Payment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Proximity Payment

8.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

8.4 QR Code Payment

8.5 Remote Payment

8.6 Internet Payment

8.7 Direct Operator Billing

8.8 Digital Wallet

8.9 SMS Payment

9 UK's Mobile Payment Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Media and Entertainment

9.3 Retails and Ecommerce

9.4 BFSI

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Medical and Healthcare

9.7 Transportation

9.8 Consumer Electronics

9.9 Other

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com, Inc

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

eBay (PayPal Holdings, Inc.)

FIS

Google Llc

JPMorgan Chase Co

LevelUp

M Pesa(Vodafone Group)

Mastercard Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Square, Inc

Thales Group

Visa Inc.

WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited)

