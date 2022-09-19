D-ID Launches Creative Reality Studio Self-Service Video Creation Platform with Hyper-Real AI Presenters

Creative RealityTM heralds new wave of synthetic media creation for businesses to easily create personalized videos to bring corporate materials to life from a single image

Platform exclusives include presenters with both facial and upper body gestures and specialized PowerPoint plug-in for direct, in-slide customization

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , a world leader in AI-driven creative media, today launched its proprietary Creative Reality Studio, a self-service video platform that enables users to easily bring photos to life and seamlessly generate high quality and customized presenter-led content from a single image. The platform was created based on inbound demand from enterprises and SMBs as they upgrade their learning & development (L&D) content, internal and external communications, product marketing and sales enablement materials.

Creative Reality Studio allows users to access the full suite of D-ID technology, empowering business content creators - L&D, HR, marketers, advertisers, and sales teams - to seamlessly integrate video in digital spaces and presentations, generating more engaging content using customized corporate video narrators. The platform radically reduces the cost and hassle of creating corporate video content and offers an unlimited variety of presenters (versus limited avatars), including the users' own photos or any image they have the rights to use.

The technology enables customers/users to choose the identity - ethnicity, gender, age, and even the language, accent and intonation - of the presenter. This offers greater representation and diversity, leading to a stronger sense of inclusion and belonging, driving further engagement and interaction with the businesses who use it.

Key Features:

Choice of:

High definition Premium Presenters with life-like upper body and facial movements, including hand gestures.

Additional option to create a Custom Premium Presenter, which requires short video shoot with the subject.

Special Presenters with videos generated from any front-facing photo and text or audio.

Enables video to be created in multiple languages by simply translating the text, rather than engaging different presenters fluent in each language

Offers extensive neural voices across 119 languages and variants

Option of audio input where users can upload a more personalized voice-driven digital presenter, as well as voice cloning to match a specific voice

Users have access to an exclusive plug-in for PowerPoint, allowing a customizable digital human to be placed directly into a presentation to bring text to life with a presenter video

API version available for enterprise users

The use of video has increased dramatically and more businesses are integrating it in their training, communications and marketing strategies, as it is more immediate, easier to digest and engaging than text. Accelerating this trend are the rapidly evolving worlds of avatars and the metaverse, both of which urgently demand a more creative, immersive and interactive content approach from digital creators. Production budgets however, can be prohibitively expensive and require significant allocations of time and talent. Synthetic media offers an ideal solution.

"D-ID's work has already generated more than 100 million videos," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-founder of D-ID. "Now that we're offering our self-service Creative Reality platform, the potential is huge. It enables both larger enterprises, smaller companies and freelancers to produce personalized videos for a range of purposes at massive scale, with the potential to engage audiences in learning and development, sales training and more. Our technology cuts through the headache of corporate video production to effortlessly create high-quality, cost-effective, professional videos in any language at the click of a button."

Creative Reality Studio brings the company's patented deep learning technology into the hands of millions for the first time. Until now, D-ID's video reenactment technology has only been available on the enterprise level. Creative Reality Studio represents a meaningful stepping stone for the company as it expands into the wider corporate market. The platform can be accessed at studio.d-id.com

Recently D-ID unveiled its new corporate training solution which enables companies to create engaging video content. D-ID is currently partnering with many blue-chip companies and learning & development providers who want to take advantage of this AI-based technology. Some of these include Fort Mill based Skilldora , which launched the first e-learning platform to deliver courses exclusively by AI Instructors, and Japanese e-learning company, Skill Plus . Some of D-ID's other customers include Warner Bros. Studios , Mondelez, Publicis and MyHeritage, whom D-ID partnered with to create the viral sensation Deep Nostalgia .

D-ID has strict policies in place to prevent abusive use of its technology, and has implemented several technological safeguards. In addition, users are required to agree to the terms of use, and all videos generated will display a watermark indicating the video's synthetic nature.

Link to Media Kit

About D-ID

D-ID is a Creative Reality company specializing in patented video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning. D-ID's products range from animating still photos, to facilitating high-quality video productions, and creating viral user experiences. With funding from tier 1 VCs, D-ID aims to radically disrupt the time, hassle and costs involved in video production, allowing for the creation of highly personalized media using AI, specifically in e-learning, corporate training, marcoms, AI assistants, history and the Metaverse. With international customers, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and deep learning technology enable its partners to create exciting and engaging content that was until now unimaginable.

To find out more, visit D-ID.com

Media Contact:

Gina Shaffer

Email: d-idpr@si14global.com

