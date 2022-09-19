Rethinking Denim by No44: Give your pre-loved jeans a second life

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No44 announced the next step in their commitment to sustainability and circularity efforts. A new initiative based on the synergy between reused and recycled denim.





The brand aims to connect with consumers in a new way, by creating more value for existing products and doing their part in "closing the circle" on cotton sustainability. The heart of this project is people's commitment to giving their pre-loved jeans a second life.

In collaboration with ISKO denim, using their R-TWO program, the old garments will be transformed into new jeans constructed from a blend of post-consumer and post-industrial waste.

No44's initiative is simple. Everyone can be part of the project and get involved by sending their used jeans (any brand, style, cut, or colour). The company offers 20% off a brand-new No44 pair of jeans, and reward points via their loyalty program, that can be used for a future purchase.

No44's new project is a great example of what fashion brands, at any level, can do to keep their products out of landfills. Giving value and creating a secondary market for used items by regenerating old jeans into new materials, thus allowing them to have a second life. Rethinking Denim places avoidance of any kind of waste, both pre- and post-consumer.

No44 is one of the few if not the only jeans brand on the Romanian market having at its core a sustainable approach. All their products are carefully crafted and traceable. They put a lot of focus on using recycled fabrics and sustainable production processes to achieve the best quality. They strive to offer customers appealing products that last for more than one season.

"We are making sure that the No44 jean will be with you for years. Our jeans are meant to be worn a lot. When we started No44, prolonging the life of a garment was the first step we took towards sustainability. Sustainability is the future, and we are ready to take the lead and commit to a meaningful change." - declared Claudiu Ciubotaru, Marketing Manager of No44.

This unique project marks a significant milestone for No44's transition to circularity. Reducing the impact of the jeans they create, while still delivering the same timeless design they are known for.

Find out how you can get involved by visiting www.no44store.com/rethinking-denim .

