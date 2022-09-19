Ryan Stever, PhD, Joins Intech as Deputy Chief Investment Officer

Stever Strengthens Investment Team with Deep, Complementary Experience

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intech Investment Management, LLC ("Intech"), a private quantitative investment manager recently purchased by its management team from Janus Henderson, announced the appointment of Dr. Ryan Stever as Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer.



In a move to strengthen Intech's investment capabilities, Dr. Stever joins Intech's investment team with over two decades of quantitative research experience, including senior equity research positions at BlackRock, Citadel, and Acadian Asset Management.

"Ryan offers Intech a complementary skill set that will enable us to strengthen and broaden our research platform," said Dr. Adrian Banner, Chief Investment Officer. "I'm confident he brings a crucial element of continuity between our historical foundations of success and our future aspirations."

Dr. Stever will partner with Dr. Vassilios Papathanakos as Co-Deputy CIOs to ensure Intech's investment team draws on leading-edge quantitative and analytical resources to capitalize on today's evolving capital markets.

"Ryan is a demonstrated leader in building equity research platforms and effectively communicating with clients. He is perfectly placed to help drive this strategically important function, and we're thrilled to have him as part of Intech's new chapter," said Dr. Jose Marques, Chief Executive Officer.

"Joining Intech is a unique opportunity to contribute to a private quant manager with a rich legacy and a distinctive view of capital markets," said Dr. Ryan Stever.

Dr. Stever earned a PhD in finance from the University of California, Berkeley, and an undergraduate degree in economics and mathematics from Vassar College.

Intech is a private, quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors worldwide. Having pioneered the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory in 1987, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients in absolute return, defensive equity, ESG, and traditional long-only strategies. For more information visit: www.intechinvestments.com.

