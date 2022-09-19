HELD ON SEPTEMBER 8TH, THE FORUM EXPLORED THE "SOURCE OF JIANGNAN" IN DEQING, HUZHOU, CHINA

Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Xinhua Daily Telegraph has proudly announced that it has successfully co-organized the Jiangnan Culture Heritage and Development (Deqing) Forum on September 8th, 2022, at the foot of Mogan Mountain. The forum was co-sponsored by Xinhua Daily Telegraph, Propaganda Department of Huzhou Municipal Committee and Deqing County Government. Deqing County's "Source of Jiangnan" Cultural Research Center was unveiled, and more than ten experts and scholars from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiaotong University, Zhejiang University and other institutions exchanged views on the origin of Jiangnan culture.

The Cultural Salon of Experts and Scholars on Source Culture was held in Deqing on the afternoon of September 8th.

Jiangnan culture, is a culture originated in the southern areas of the Yangtze River, mainly in Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shanghai. It is part of the concept of Chinese traditional culture, including the unique literary tradition, architectural art, lifestyle, etc.

"To study Jiangnan culture, regional human geography should be grasped," said Ge Jianxiong, a Senior Professor at Fudan University, while sharing his thoughts at the forum. "Hangzhou-jiaxing-huzhou area, where Deqing is located, is a transitional zone between hills and plains and when people chose to settle down in the early days, they chose such a place with the advantages of hills and plains," He added.

According to Professor Ge, many early sites are also located in these areas, where rich resources provide a fairly rich material foundation for the development of economy and culture. He also added that it was even more necessary for the people to continue to carry forward, inherit and develop Jiangnan culture in a down-to-earth manner on the basis of the heritage left by history.

"In recent years, there are more and more academic institutions studying Jiangnan culture and I believe that today, we should look at Jiangnan culture in the context of globalization, not just as a historical thing, but also as a contribution to human civilization," said Professor Liu Shilin, Dean of Urban Science Research Institute of Shanghai Jiaotong University. Professor Liu also believed that under the background of the global ecological crisis and the intensification of social contradictions, the original and carried cultural wisdom of the Chinese nation, including Jiangnan culture, can make it possible to build an inclusive and sustainable production and life style.

The Head of Deqing Country Wang Bo, while representing the local government said that the government is implementing the Source Culture Traceability Project. He also said that the administration would focus on building a comprehensive exhibition area of "Source Culture" in the South of the Yangtze River by integrating the functional carriers of urban culture, such as county museums and archaeological sites parks, etc.

Deqing has a superior geographical location, natural endowment, and profound cultural heritage, where famous mountains, wetlands and ancient towns converge. The area also has long history of making jade, casting swords, making porcelain, raising cultured pearls, etc.

