Oslo, Norway--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - On the 28th of September 2022, the iconic National Museum in Oslo will be hosting the CRUCIBLE: Blockchain Beyond the Hype launch event. The renowned journalist and presenter of BBC HARDTalk, Stephen Sackur, will be the main host.

Stephen will be sharing the stage with keynote speakers Ms. Randi Zuckerberg, President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Mr. Jayson E. Street, Mr. Spiros Magari amongst and many other panellists.

CRUCIBLE is sponsoring the event and has made it free to attend but subject to invitation. CRUCIBLE's mission is to support and invest in people, teams, and projects that are building or interested in building blockchain applications that solve real world problems.

Ms. Jevgenija Kirillova, acting Chief Communication Officer at CRUCIBLE, said: "The last decade was defined by the online revolution. The upcoming decade will be shaped by the on-chain evolution."

Mr. Jamil Alexander Malthe, Project Leader said: "Driving awareness of the life changing applications of blockchain technology beyond the hype of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is critical for the success of CRUCIBLE in its mission."

