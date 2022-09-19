IQTalent Announces Addition of Jenny Zhao to Lead Expansion of Product Offerings

IQTalent hires Jenny Zhao to head the firm's product division.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / IQTalent, a technology-driven talent acquisition firm, and wholly owned subsidiary of Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL; OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Jenny Zhao as the firm's first Vice President of Product. Zhao will lead the recently established product division, overseeing IQTalent Xchange, the talent industry's marketplace for passive candidates, and IQRecruit, a talent search and engagement platform.

"Jenny is an experienced product leader with an impressive tenure across several industries. Her successful track record in managing SaaS products combined with her extensive knowledge of the talent acquisition business make her an excellent choice to head our product division," said David Windley, president of IQTalent. "With Jenny's leadership, IQRecruit and IQTalent Xchange are well positioned for their next phase of growth."

Previously, Ms. Zhao served as the head of product, digital services for Asurion, a technology service and solutions firm. She is a noted speaker and thought leader across the fields of leadership, women in technology, and product management. After graduating from UCLA, Zhao began her career as a recruiter before moving into strategy and operations with a large national recruiting and staffing firm.

"I am thrilled to be joining IQTalent as their inaugural Vice President of Product. The recruiting landscape has changed dramatically over the years, but the tools have not. We have an opportunity to create a better technology solution that allows recruiters to do what they do best- build relationships, not fill out spreadsheets," stated Ms. Zhao. "IQTalent's innovative products are primed to become industry leading software, and I am looking forward to the challenge of guiding the product division to the next level. The company's forward-thinking approach that marries technology with industry expertise positions IQTalent to become a global leader in the field."

"Our talent acquisition software products along with our candidate sourcing and recruiting services provide our clients with a full suite of solutions for their talent acquisition needs," added Windley. "Jenny's wealth of knowledge and experience make her a valued asset to lead our product efforts."

About IQTalent

IQTalent is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caldwell Partners, a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services range from candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL; OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit www.caldwell.com for further information.

Media Contact:

Stacie Kinder, Director of Marketing

staciek@iqtalentpartners.com

408.780.3191

www.iqtalent.com

