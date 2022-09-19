

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Known coronavirus positive cases in the United States have fallen significantly in the last two weeks, by 29 percent, according to the New York Times' latest data.



A 6 percent fall was recorded in Covid casualties in the country during the same period.



With 450 additional deaths reporting on Sunday, the total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 1,053,436, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



4710 new infections on the same day took the total U.S. Covid cases to 95,662,304.



New Jersey reported the most number of deaths - 150 - while New York recorded most cases.



509 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,526,738.



93,968,872 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



U.S. hospitals reported a 12 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 10 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 31,794. 3887 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 11 percent.







