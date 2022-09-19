The Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) started yesterday the selection process to assign these areas free of charge to solar developers. Interested developers will have time until February 24 to express their interest in these surfaces.From pv magazine Germany In mid-August, the Swiss Federal Council amended the National Roads Ordinance to allow the country to generate renewable energy on free spaces along major national highways. The new regulation will come into effect on October 1 and will allow the construction of PV plants, wind turbines and geothermal plants along the roads. The Swiss Federal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...