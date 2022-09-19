Walnut, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - The Non-Clinical PT has unveiled its strategic approach to help clinicians find new meaning in their careers. The goal of this initiative is to provide resources and guidance to physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology professionals pursuing non-clinical careers.

Founded by Meredith Castin, a physical therapist, entrepreneur, and career strategist, The Non-Clinical PT will be continuing to provide clients with educational courses and other resources designed to help PT, OT, and SLP professionals achieve career goals reaching beyond direct patient care.





The approach promulgated by the company is fixated on assisting the skyrocketing number of healthcare professionals leaving the clinical space each year for other opportunities. While news of healthcare's "Great Resignation" typically focuses on nurses and physicians, the rehabilitation professions-especially physical, occupational, and speech therapy - have seen a mass exodus of their own. A recent survey conducted by WebPT found that 70% of a group of nearly seven thousand responders were considering a professional change of some kind, with 14% leaning toward non-clinical healthcare roles and an additional 13% seeking to leave healthcare altogether. With more than a quarter of rehabilitation professionals-many of whom hold master's or doctoral degrees-seeking to leave the field, The Non-Clinical PT has positioned itself to guide these clinicians to roles that leverage their existing skills and education vs. starting from scratch.

As part of its unveiling, The Non-Clinical PT highlights that it built its courses on an existing foundation of numerous years spent helping healthcare providers craft resumes and cover letters, prepare for interviews, negotiate salaries, and perform a variety of other steps related to changing careers. The training methodology is always being refined and improved upon by The Non-Clinical PT team, by continually collecting feedback from past students.

In response to increased numbers of clinicians feeling limited in their growth potential - due to burnout, poor working conditions, and lower salaries than traditional clinical roles - The Non-Clinical PT strives to inspire others to consider a switch to non-clinical roles. The announcement of their strategic approach aims to normalize the idea of PT, OT, and SLP professionals leaving patient care for better opportunities in healthcare, while still identifying as therapists.

Meredith Castin founded The Non-Clinical PT to address the challenges and stigma she faced when attempting to launch her own non-clinical career. The company has worked tirelessly since 2017 to provide students with the tools they need to overcome their own obstacles.

"For many years, there was a stigma attached to PT, OT, and SLP professionals leaving patient care-stepping away was often seen as being uncaring, incompetent, or greedy. But the rising cost of education has compounded already stressful working conditions and lack of upward mobility. These factors have created a tidal wave of rehab clinicians seeking a plan B. By providing other options to PTs, OTs, SLPs, and assistants, The Non-Clinical PT is able to help these clinicians leverage their existing skills and education to find roles with respect, flexibility, and upward mobility - while simultaneously creating positive change in the healthcare world. Therapists are natural problem-solvers, and our knowledge can help fix the broken healthcare system when we're given a seat at the table."

About The Non-Clinical PT

The Non-Clinical PT, founded by Meredith Castin, has helped thousands of rehabilitation professionals seeking career growth beyond direct patient care. The company provides a variety of courses and informative content assisting rehabilitation professionals as they launch their non-clinical careers. The company takes great pride in upholding values like integrity, optimism, positivity, and collaboration and involving those in its work. Building community is central to the company's mission, and The Non-Clinical PT continually refines its products to remain relevant to industry trends and provide ongoing value to students. The Non-Clinical PT takes pride in its unwavering commitment to helping its students excel in all their career aspirations and endeavors.

Visit www.thenonclinicalpt.com to learn more about their offerings.

