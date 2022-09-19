MEXC is the first global crypto exchange to open ETHPoW (ETHW) deposits following the Ethereum Merge

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - MEXC Global (simply MEXC) has opened deposits for ETH PoW (ETHW) after the Ethereum Merge on September 15, making MEXC the first-ever cryptocurrency trading platform on the entire network to do so.







Not only does MEXC boasts its status as the first cryptocurrency exchange to open ETHW deposits, but also features the fastest account deposit speed among other trading platforms, requiring only 49 blocks to complete the process.







MEXC is one of the three exchanges that delivers exceptional exchange services regarding trading volume, depth, and price differences. Apart from providing better trading volume and depth indicators, MEXC offers the lowest absolute value of the price difference between 'bid, buy, and ask' with only 0.002.

Notably, MEXC is also the first platform to declare support for Ethereum 2.0 Mainnnet Merge and the first to list Ethereum's prospective forked chain tokens. Furthermore, the global exchange has backed Ethereum's proof-of-work fork and its token ETHW since August 5.

In providing clients with a seamless and accessible trading platform, MEXC allows deposits for ETHW earned outside the exchange for trading purposes.

MEXC is a world-leading, user-friendly cryptocurrency exchange that provides one-stop services for trading spots, leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs), perpetual futures, NFT Index, and many more to its over 7 million users across the globe. The platform features the fastest launch of popular projects and the most tradable categories.

The global exchange currently supports more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies for spot trading, over 120 cryptocurrencies for futures trading, and above 300 cryptocurrencies for leveraged ETF trading.

About MEXC

MEXC Global was introduced in 2018 as the exchange of high-performance and mega transaction matching technology. The MEXC team consists of the industry's first movers and pioneers of financial and blockchain technology. With over 7 million users that span across more than 70 countries, MEXC aims to become the go-to platform for new cryptocurrency traders and experienced investors as they take forward steps in their financial journey.

Having secured key licenses and jurisdictions in many countries, including the United States, Estonia, and Australia, MEXC offers localized language support for investors from different nations, making trading easier for users. The platform boasts efficiency and enhanced performance attributed to MEXC's capability to complete 1.4 million transactions per second. With MEXC, users are assured absolute security thanks to the platform's independent hosting of servers across multiple countries, ensuring optimal data integrity and safety.

Contact:



Company Name: MEXC

Name: Jenny Sun

Email: media@mexc.com

