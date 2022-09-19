The Company continues to grow its global sales footprint by partnering with the world's largest ecommerce site

Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - The Jordre Well, LLC ("The Jordre Well," the "Company"), a functional beverage company that is 49% owned by Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, is pleased to announce that its portfolio of products from Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection ("SJCCC"), the Company's premium coffee brand, is now available through Amazon.com. The e-commerce giant carries 8 of SJCCC's premium coffee products and ships to more than 100 countries around the globe.





SJCCC: Creating a personalized experience around coffee

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9089/137669_sjccc%20-%20sales%20deck%2005_10_2022_page_07.jpg

"Our single origin brews are inspired through our travels, which we hope will nourish new adventures for our customers; travel filled with personal moments and the perfect cup of coffee to pair them," commented Stephen Letourneau, Chief Branding Officer of The Jordre Well, LLC. "In growing the SJCCC brand, we've been working to secure distribution partnerships to ensure our premium coffee products are available through the best possible e-commerce partners."

"Our mission with the Stephen James Curate Coffee Collection is to produce the highest quality coffee possible while maintaining a responsible approach to sourcing, roasting, and delivering our beans to our customers. We are incredibly pleased we can further fulfill that mission by selling through Amazon.com - the world's largest e-commerce site," added Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of The Jordre Well, LLC.

Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection's products on Amazon.com currently include its:

Light Roast Whole Bean Coffee (available in 12 oz. and 3 oz. bags) - SJCCC's single-origin, small batch roasted, 100% Arabica bean light roast coffee offering bright and balanced body, and notes of semi-sweet chocolate and cranberry;

Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee (available in 12 oz. and 3 oz. bags) - SJCCC's single-origin, small batch roasted, 100% Arabica bean medium roast coffee offering delicate floral flavor and notes of light almond and sweet chocolate;

Medium Roast Whole Bean Decaf Coffee (available in 12 oz. and 3 oz. bags) - SJCCC's single-origin, small batch roasted, 100% Arabica bean medium roast decaffeinated coffee offering subtle notes of floral sweetness followed by a soft bite of citrus;

Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee (available in 12 oz. and 3 oz. bags) - SJCCC's single-origin, small batch roasted, 100% Arabica bean dark roast coffee offering full-bodied and balanced earthy notes

About Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company's private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

About The Jordre Well, LLC

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Jordre Well is a functional brand incubator focused on the creation of innovative, sustainably sourced, functional beverage for health and wellness conscious consumers. The Jordre Well's beverage brands include its Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection, and more. To learn more, visit https://thejordrewell.com/.

Media Contact:

Ian James

Ian@TheIdeationLab.com

Forward-looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company's outlook on the launch of CBD-infused coffee and functional beverages. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management's expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

