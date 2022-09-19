Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 12 to September 16, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 12/09/22 501,848 50.563808 25,375,345.92 XPAR 12/09/22 160,000 50.542030 8,086,724.80 CEUX 12/09/22 30,000 50.555377 1,516,661.31 TQEX 12/09/22 34,000 50.562153 1,719,113.20 AQEU 13/09/22 503,920 50.237421 25,315,641.19 XPAR 13/09/22 150,000 50.264523 7,539,678.45 CEUX 13/09/22 30,000 50.264251 1,507,927.53 TQEX 13/09/22 45,000 50.276585 2,262,446.33 AQEU 14/09/22 505,056 50.753350 25,633,283.94 XPAR 14/09/22 150,000 50.729686 7,609,452.90 CEUX 14/09/22 30,000 50.765658 1,522,969.74 TQEX 14/09/22 50,000 50.764645 2,538,232.25 AQEU 15/09/22 537,265 50.573712 27,171,485.38 XPAR 15/09/22 150,000 50.621918 7,593,287.70 CEUX 15/09/22 20,000 50.630274 1,012,605.48 TQEX 15/09/22 30,000 50.637912 1,519,137.36 AQEU 16/09/22 528,413 50.021287 26,431,898.33 XPAR 16/09/22 140,000 50.061818 7,008,654.52 CEUX 16/09/22 30,000 49.983349 1,499,500.47 TQEX 16/09/22 50,000 49.976494 2,498,824.70 AQEU Total 3,675,502 50.4320 185,362,871.49

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

