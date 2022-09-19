Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 12 to September 16, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
12/09/22
501,848
50.563808
25,375,345.92
XPAR
12/09/22
160,000
50.542030
8,086,724.80
CEUX
12/09/22
30,000
50.555377
1,516,661.31
TQEX
12/09/22
34,000
50.562153
1,719,113.20
AQEU
13/09/22
503,920
50.237421
25,315,641.19
XPAR
13/09/22
150,000
50.264523
7,539,678.45
CEUX
13/09/22
30,000
50.264251
1,507,927.53
TQEX
13/09/22
45,000
50.276585
2,262,446.33
AQEU
14/09/22
505,056
50.753350
25,633,283.94
XPAR
14/09/22
150,000
50.729686
7,609,452.90
CEUX
14/09/22
30,000
50.765658
1,522,969.74
TQEX
14/09/22
50,000
50.764645
2,538,232.25
AQEU
15/09/22
537,265
50.573712
27,171,485.38
XPAR
15/09/22
150,000
50.621918
7,593,287.70
CEUX
15/09/22
20,000
50.630274
1,012,605.48
TQEX
15/09/22
30,000
50.637912
1,519,137.36
AQEU
16/09/22
528,413
50.021287
26,431,898.33
XPAR
16/09/22
140,000
50.061818
7,008,654.52
CEUX
16/09/22
30,000
49.983349
1,499,500.47
TQEX
16/09/22
50,000
49.976494
2,498,824.70
AQEU
Total
3,675,502
50.4320
185,362,871.49
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005512/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com