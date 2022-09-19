Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market to be Valued $1.97 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial imaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. the market was approximately valued at USD 851.8 million in 2021. The clinical trial plays a significant role in the enhancement of pharmacological medicine, which in recent times has witnessed an increase in the cost of conducting. Hence, clinical trial imaging has emerged as a substitute method that helps improve the timeline and reduce the cost of drug and clinical trials. Some of the key players in the clinical trial imaging market are IXICO plc, Resonance Health, Medpace, Radiant Sage LLC, and Intrinsic Imaging.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2021, owing to the hike in demand for data management and workflow for clinical trial imaging, the Project and Data Management Services contributed for the largest market share.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical segment is estimated to expand as a significantly growing segment in the upcoming years.

Due to the growing geriatric population with chronic diseases along with a demand for better treatment options, North America highly dominated the market with the largest share in 2021.

Read 111 page full market research report for more latest insights, "Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Clinical Trial Design And Consultation Services, Reading And Analytical Services), By End Use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Growth & Trends

The global market is expected to witness massive growth during the forecast period owing to the growing number of research and development initiatives, along with an expansion in the number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries. The rapidly increasing need for clinical trial imaging is due to its rapid, detailed, and accurate screening. In clinical trials, medical imaging used as a primary, quantitative, and surrogate biomarkers.

The 2021 market was dominated by the Project and Data Management Services with a market share of 29% as clinical trials employing imaging specifically demand data management and workflow integration. The services include real-time trial status reports, quality assurance, tracking projects, and more. The clinical trial design comprises of various steps, starting with selecting patient to assist the clients in dealing with regulatory authorities to defend study results.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the unfavorable changes caused by it affected the market severely due to the restrictions implemented. Many research institutions were shut down resulting in delays in results for ongoing trials. Despite this, the market has started recovering gradually although the focus has now shifted from diseases such as HIV and Tuberculosis to COVID-19 diagnostics and therapeutics.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 1.01 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1.97 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Service, application, end-use, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Japan; China; India; Thailand; South Korea; Brazil; Mexico; Colombia; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE Key companies profiled IXICO plc; Navitas Life Sciences; Resonance Health; ProScan Imaging; Radiant Sage LLC; Medpace; Biomedical Systems Corp; Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies; Intrinsic Imaging; BioTelemetry

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial imaging market based on service, application, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services

Reading and Analytical Services

Operational Imaging Services

Computed Tomography (CT) ScanMRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Others

System and Technology Support Services

Project and Data Management

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

NASH

CKD

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

Medical Devices Manufacturers

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in Clinical Trial Imaging Market

IXICO plc

Navitas Life Sciences

Resonance Health

ProScan Imaging

Radiant Sage LLC

Medpace

Biomedical Systems Corp

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

BioTelemetry

