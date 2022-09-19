Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Spekulation auf den ganz großen Hebel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NC7B ISIN: US92826C8394 Ticker-Symbol: 3V64 
Tradegate
19.09.22
19:51 Uhr
191,60 Euro
-1,36
-0,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VISA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
191,46191,5819:57
191,44191,5819:57
PR Newswire
19.09.2022 | 19:40
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SquaredFinancial: Squared Financial Group becomes one of the few brokers globally to offer a branded Visa card

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of its steps toward becoming a one-stop shop for investors, Squared Financial Group released its branded Visa card in partnership with CSC, a globally regulated electronic money institution. The fintech broker is one of the few brokerage firms to offer its clients a card, in its efforts to empower clients and make it easier for them to manage funds. This follows the launch of its very own Squared WebTrader, an industry-leading and easy-to-use trading platform that allows clients to trade anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Investors tend to open accounts at different brokers to diversify and meet their trading goals. Squared Financial Group addresses this challenge with its one-stop-shop approach, a vision that will help fuel the transformation of trading. Along with a wide range of CFDs, stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies, the company is offering social trading and portfolio management. Squared Financial is also planning to increase the offering of assets and instruments and is also expanding to new jurisdictions, abiding by regulations and AML directives in force, whilst ensuring clients' and funds' security remain at the core of its business.

Husam Al Kurdi, CEO at Squared Financial Group, added: "Meeting clients' expectations and needs is no longer enough; we are empowering them. We are growing geographically and offering investors as many assets and financial products as they want with competitive commissions as well as exceptionally quick execution on their trades. While we endeavor to help them overcome the challenges they face throughout their trading journey, we are maximizing our payment methods for them to seamlessly manage their finances all in one place, and our Squared Visa card is just one sign of great things to come."

Philippe Ghanem, Founder of Squared Financial Group, commented: "Innovation and technology underscore the need to build a safe and secure business environment for investors, and we have set our sights on becoming a one-stop shop for investors and traders around the world. We aim at changing the way people perceive a broker. We do not only want to be their choice for asset, forex, and crypto trading but also their go-to for all the financial services they might need."

Squared Financial has more than 15 years of experience in fintech and trading. It offers global solutions to traders of all backgrounds who are looking for a global gateway. It provides flexible trading of more than 10,000 products backed with cutting-edge technology.

https://www.squaredfinancial.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/squared-financial-group-becomes-one-of-the-few-brokers-globally-to-offer-a-branded-visa-card-301627434.html

VISA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.