Podaruj Dane is Donate Data Foundation. Recently, it launched a new "Give Data" project that contributes to medical data donation and research.

Zelazna, Warsaw--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Podaruj Dane recently launched a new expansion project called "Give Data", providing new services in medial data donation. Podaruj Dane emerges as the data donation organization in the industry. The recent expansion launched a new project called "Give Data." It is a revolutionary approach to the issue of obtaining patient medical data for research.

This data, collected from a large and diverse group of patients, help to answer the questions about medicine and develop drugs for previously incurable autoimmune diseases, cancer, and many, many other ailments left without treatment.

The idea of data donation is the concept of donating medical data for research and development purposes in medicine. The Podaruj Dane Foundation implements it based on consents/declarations of will collected from donors/patients submitted to the Podarój Dane platform. It is analogous to authorizing a patient's family member to access their medical records. As with other types of donations (blood, bone marrow, organs), participation in Medical Data Donation will be voluntary and unpaid.

Moreover, Podaruj Dane functions as the Donate Data Foundation, an independent non-profit organization that acts as a trusted third-party in donating medical data. It comprises leading NGOs from Poland, which guarantee independence, security, transparency, and supervision over the process of donating medical data.

Initially, the critical element of the Foundation's activities will be creating a Medical Data Donation system, in which the patient will have the opportunity to consent to the transfer of his data to the Foundation. It provides medical data to various institutions, e.g., universities, for research and development purposes.

However, before the data is forwarded, there will be a process of their safe anonymization, i.e., complete deletion of data that allows identification of who the data belongs. After creating the system, the main task of the Foundation will be to promote the idea of Medical Data Donation and to find partners who will transform data donation from an idea into a force that drives the development of the medicine of the future.

Furthermore, the entire data donation process is done online. People only need a computer with internet access and an account at one of the leading Polish banks.

Intending donors must visit the following links for further information and become a donor.

Website | Twitter

Media Details:

Company Name: Podaruj Dane

Company Email Address: biuro@podarujdane.pl

Location: Zelazna 59/1405 - 00-848 Warsaw

KRS: 0000927690

NIP: 5272974782

Company Website: https://www.podarujdane.pl/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137399